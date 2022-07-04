Swiss President Ignazio Cassis hosted leaders at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano on Monday, aiming to pave a way towards an eventual rebuild and recovery for the war-torn country, including through low-carbon infrastructure investment and the development of a green export sector.
Ukraine seeks green rebuild even as Russia’s war rages on
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis hosted leaders at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano on Monday, aiming to pave a way towards an eventual rebuild and recovery for the war-torn country, including through low-carbon infrastructure investment and the development of a green export sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.