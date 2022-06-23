The Norwegian government has upped plans to create a hydrogen maritime hub along Norway’s eastern seaboard, awarding grants of 1.12 bln NOK ($112 mln) to 12 initiatives, it announced Thursday as part of a 60 bln NOK economy-wide roadmap for green industrial growth.
Norway awards $112 mln to build hydrogen maritime hub as part of green growth push
The Norwegian government has upped plans to create a hydrogen maritime hub along Norway’s eastern seaboard, awarding grants of 1.12 bln NOK ($112 mln) to 12 initiatives, it announced Thursday as part of a 60 bln NOK economy-wide roadmap for green industrial growth.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.