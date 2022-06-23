EU carbon prices fluctuated in a very narrow range on Thursday morning as traders tracked developments in energy markets, where prices surged as Germany announced plans to reward industry for reducing gas consumption amid further tightening in Russian supplies.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EU carbon prices fluctuated in a very narrow range on Thursday morning as traders tracked developments in energy markets, where prices surged as Germany announced plans to reward industry for reducing gas consumption amid further tightening in Russian supplies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.