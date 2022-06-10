Some 85 vulnerable countries are urging the voluntary carbon market to apply principles from the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 emissions trading rulebook, including shaving off a share of credit issuance proceeds to help them cope with a warmer climate.
Eighty five nations seek ‘share of proceeds’ from voluntary carbon market
Some 85 vulnerable countries are urging the voluntary carbon market to apply principles from the Paris Agreement's Article 6 emissions trading rulebook, including shaving off a share of credit issuance proceeds to help them cope with a warmer climate.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.