Tech to check: the digital revolution is finally coming to carbon project verification

Published 19:01 on June 10, 2022 / Last updated at 19:01 on June 10, 2022

While interest in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) continues to surge, some of the underlying mechanics need a revamp to keep pace, according to some experts highlighting how harnessing technology can improve both carbon project verification and overall impacts.