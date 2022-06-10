While interest in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) continues to surge, some of the underlying mechanics need a revamp to keep pace, according to some experts highlighting how harnessing technology can improve both carbon project verification and overall impacts.
Tech to check: the digital revolution is finally coming to carbon project verification
While interest in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) continues to surge, some of the underlying mechanics need a revamp to keep pace, according to some experts highlighting how harnessing technology can improve both carbon project verification and overall impacts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.