Arriving ‘just in time’ at port cuts CO2 emissions from ships by 14%

Containerships can cut fuel use and resulting CO2 emissions by an average of 14% if they optimise speed during voyages to arrive ‘just in time’ at ports, according to a report published this week ahead of the shipping sector’s widely-expected entry into the EU ETS in 2024.

They can also make a 5.9% saving if they regulate speed in the last 24 hours of a voyage to arrive when there is no waiting around for the berth, fairway and other nautical services to become available, according to the joint study by the cross-stakeholder IMO-Norway GreenVoyage2050’s Global Alliance.

Optimising speed in the last 12 hours of a voyage for just in time arrival cuts fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 4.23%.

“While we work to accelerate and scale the availability of the future green fuels, in the short-term significant emission reductions can be achieved by bringing vessels, terminals, and ports together to exchange standardised data and facilitate just in time arrivals,” said Captain Andreas van der Wurff, port optimisation manager at shipowner A.P. Moller-Maersk.

The European Parliament voted this week to adopt amendments that would impose full ETS compliance obligations on vessels most voyages using EU ports from 2024, although the measures failed to be formally approved and now face additional procedural hurdles.

The phased-in approach would see the ETS covering the entire emissions generated on voyages from and to third countries by 2027, with the coverage only dropping to 50% for voyages involving countries with their own equivalent carbon pricing scheme.

The EU’s push to regulate beyond its territory comes as it has lost patience with global action at the UN International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The IMO’s initial greenhouse gas strategy, adopted in 2018, includes a goal to cut the sector’s emissions by only 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels, although it is expected to be strengthened.

However, many countries continue to push back on adopting a net zero target, with this week’s IMO negotiations making little headway on raising ambition.

By Paddy Gourlay – paddy@carbon-pulse.com