A UK-registered carbon insurance company that seeks to reduce delivery risk in removals transactions has raised £350,000 in a “heavily-oversubscribed” pre-seed funding round.
UK-registered carbon credit insurance firm raises £350k in pre-seed funding
A UK-registered carbon insurance company that seeks to reduce delivery risk in removals transactions has raised £350,000 in a “heavily-oversubscribed” pre-seed funding round.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.