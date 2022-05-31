Analysts see ACCU price doubling by 2030, but stable in the near term

Published 08:34 on May 31, 2022

The Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) spot price is likely to double over the next eight years to A$70 ($50), but remain below A$40 for the time being, analysts said Tuesday.