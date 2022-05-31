The Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) spot price is likely to double over the next eight years to A$70 ($50), but remain below A$40 for the time being, analysts said Tuesday.
Analysts see ACCU price doubling by 2030, but stable in the near term
The Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) spot price is likely to double over the next eight years to A$70 ($50), but remain below A$40 for the time being, analysts said Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.