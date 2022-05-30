VCM Report: VER price slump continues as market shrugs off Verra token decision

Published 17:56 on May 30, 2022 / Last updated at 17:56 on May 30, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Key standardised prices for technology voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) failed to gain for an eighth consecutive week, while nature credits moved sideways amid a dearth of buyers, as participants dismissed the potential for Verra's ban on tokenising retired units to significantly shift prices.