Key standardised prices for technology voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) failed to gain for an eighth consecutive week, while nature credits moved sideways amid a dearth of buyers, as participants dismissed the potential for Verra’s ban on tokenising retired units to significantly shift prices.
VCM Report: VER price slump continues as market shrugs off Verra token decision
Key standardised prices for technology voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) failed to gain for an eighth consecutive week, while nature credits moved sideways amid a dearth of buyers, as participants dismissed the potential for Verra's ban on tokenising retired units to significantly shift prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.