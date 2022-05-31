Big-emitting Chinese province rolls out offset plans

One of China’s richest provinces has released a draft plan to launch a nature-based carbon offset programme, though uncertainty around the national government’s approach to corresponding adjustments means the resulting credits might be restricted to domestic consumption.