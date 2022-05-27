Australian offset buyers pay up to avoid most criticised credit types

Published 03:31 on May 27, 2022 / Last updated at 03:31 on May 27, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) from controversial human-induced regeneration (HIR) projects are steadily trading at a premium in the market, though that is primarily because buyers perceive some other project types to be worse more than HIR being better, according to analysts.