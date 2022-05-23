Path for EU’s MSR carbon sale plan unclear as nations fear revenue loss

The European Commission’s idea to raise €20 billion by selling carbon allowances held in the MSR faces a fierce pushback from many EU capitals, which fear the resulting lower prices would hamper the bloc’s decarbonisation pathway while drastically lowering their ETS-derived revenues.