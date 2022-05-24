Investment fund to launch Australia’s first carbon ETF

Published 02:09 on May 24, 2022 / Last updated at 02:12 on May 24, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS, US / No Comments

The Australian branch of US investment firm VanEck will launch the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Australian Securities Exchange that will be tracking global carbon futures prices, the firm said.