Australian Market Roundup: Regulator issues 600K new ACCUs as Woodside gets nod for BHP merger

Published 11:15 on May 19, 2022

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued over 600,000 new Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), according to its latest update on Thursday, as Woodside got the nod from shareholders to become the nation’s largest oil and gas player through its merger with BHP's petroleum business.