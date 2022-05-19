Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued over 600,000 new Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), according to its latest update on Thursday, as Woodside got the nod from shareholders to become the nation’s largest oil and gas player through its merger with BHP’s petroleum business.
Australian Market Roundup: Regulator issues 600K new ACCUs as Woodside gets nod for BHP merger
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued over 600,000 new Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), according to its latest update on Thursday, as Woodside got the nod from shareholders to become the nation’s largest oil and gas player through its merger with BHP's petroleum business.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.