Australia’s Northern Territory EPA proposes new emissions guidelines, flags offset considerations

Published 12:19 on May 19, 2022 / Last updated at 12:19 on May 19, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) of Australia’s Northern Territory has released draft guidance that expects large, polluting projects to include more rigorous detail on how they will cut their emissions, including greenhouse gas data for scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, as well as potential offset conditions.