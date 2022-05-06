WCI, RGGI compliance entities build net long positions amid April expiry

Regulated entities in the California and RGGI cap-and-trade programmes added to their allowance holdings this week, while speculators trimmed their positions as the April contracts went to delivery, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.