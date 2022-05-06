NCX forest harvest deferral credit price holds steady in spring auction

Published 23:46 on May 6, 2022 / Last updated at 23:46 on May 6, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US forest landowners on the NCX carbon platform received the same credit price for deferring harvests for a single year this spring as they did during the previous quarter, though the number of landowners was much larger compared to a year ago, according to data published Friday.