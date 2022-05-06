Biofuel producer Renewable Energy Group (REG) saw higher year-on-year revenues from selling California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) credits during the first quarter of the year, according to a company filing published Thursday.
Renewable Energy Group sees LCFS, RIN revenue increase in Q1
Biofuel producer Renewable Energy Group (REG) saw higher year-on-year revenues from selling California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) credits during the first quarter of the year, according to a company filing published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.