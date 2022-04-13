California offset issuances top 1 mln as voluntary retirements pick up

California regulator ARB gave out more than 1 million compliance offsets for the second straight issuance period this past week, while a tech giant’s recent purchases may have boosted the number of credits retired for voluntary purposes, according to state data published Wednesday.