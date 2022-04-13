Netherlands-based Rabobank has sold the first credits generated through its pilot carbon farming project on Dutch and American soils, the bank announced on Wednesday, noting that 90% of the proceeds will flow into the pockets of the farmers taking part.
Rabobank completes its first sale of credits from carbon farming projects on Dutch and American soil
