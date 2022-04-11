Australia contracted to buy some 7.6 million offsets at last week’s Emissions Reductions Fund (ERF) auction, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Monday, but the regulator expects the bulk of the credits to feed into the voluntary spot market as all the contracts were optional.
Australia’s ERF contracts 7.6 mln ACCUs at latest auction as prices rise
Australia contracted to buy some 7.6 million offsets at last week's Emissions Reductions Fund (ERF) auction, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Monday, but the regulator expects the bulk of the credits to feed into the voluntary spot market as all the contracts were optional.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.