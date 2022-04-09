Better voluntary carbon market oversight on its way, say experts

Published 02:04 on April 9, 2022 / Last updated at 02:04 on April 9, 2022

There is limited authoritative oversight of the voluntary carbon market, but both private-led initiatives and governments are beginning to show interest, according to participants at the North American Carbon World (NACW) conference in Anaheim, California.