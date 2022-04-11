China’s central government has released guidelines on accelerating the construction of a number of unified markets, including energy and carbon, but a lack of detail left carbon traders unsure what to make of it.
China includes carbon in broad announcement on unified markets, leaves market guessing
China’s central government has released guidelines on accelerating the construction of a number of unified markets, including energy and carbon, but a lack of detail left carbon traders unsure what to make of it.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.