A bolder reform of the EU ETS Market Stability Reserve (MSR) could be essential to tackle high volatility, industry and research experts said on Thursday even as lawmakers appear to be eyeing softer changes.
EU ETS stakeholders urge lawmakers to rethink plans to strengthen MSR
