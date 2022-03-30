Americas > Latam subsidy scramble puts low carbon transition at risk, warn ex-ministers

Published 21:38 on March 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:38 on March 30, 2022  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, International, South & Central  /  No Comments

Latin American governments are artificially lowering fuel prices for consumers in response to the energy crisis linked to the Ukraine invasion, former finance ministers told a panel on Wednesday, noting that these subsidies are likely to harm the region's progress towards climate goals.

