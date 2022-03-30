Pennsylvania lawmakers mount latest multi-pronged attempt to block RGGI regulation

Published 21:50 on March 30, 2022 / Last updated at 21:50 on March 30, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania Republicans and some Democratic lawmakers this week made a last-ditch attempt to prevent the publication of Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation through both legal and legislative means.