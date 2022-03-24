China has vowed to put an end to fake and misleading data in its domestic carbon market, but market participants say officials face a difficult task as bad actors simply have no incentive to stop.
ANALYSIS: China’s uphill battle to rid its carbon market of bad data
China has vowed to put an end to fake and misleading data in its domestic carbon market, but market participants say officials face a difficult task as bad actors simply have no incentive to stop.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.