Asia Pacific > Green investor to supply refugees with clean cookstoves to offset 1 MtCO2 over five years

Published 05:10 on March 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 05:10 on March 25, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A UK-based company that provides low-carbon commodity services will invest in providing 100,000 clean cookstoves for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh, in a project that will generate 200,000 carbon credits annually.

