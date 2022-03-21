EUAs ended little changed on Monday as the pull of the dominant call option strike price remained strong, while energy markets were mixed as traders weighted the likelihood of Europe extending sanctions against Russia to oil supplies.
Euro Markets: Carbon broadly stable in thin trade as looming options expiry dominates
EUAs were little changed at the start of the week as the pull of the dominant call option strike price remained strong, while energy markets were mixed as traders weighted the likelihood of Europe extending sanctions against Russia to oil supplies.
