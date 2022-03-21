Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Greece are pushing for bold power and gas market reforms at an EU leaders’ meeting this week, seeking to shield low- and middle-income households from sky-high energy prices despite uncertainty over how this would impact the EU ETS.
Southern EU nations push for power price cap despite doubts over impact
