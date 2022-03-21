Chinese province eyes international blue carbon market with new exchange

Published 11:08 on March 21, 2022 / Last updated at 12:09 on March 21, 2022 / China, China's Pilot Markets, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A Chinese province has decided to move forward with a carbon trading exchange that it hopes will capture the emerging market for so-called blue carbon credits amid heightened activity both domestically and abroad.