Singapore, Indonesia ink MoU on climate change, sustainability cooperation

Published 20:12 on March 21, 2022 / Last updated at 20:12 on March 21, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore and Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation on carbon pricing, climate change, and sustainability, Singapore’s National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) announced on Monday.