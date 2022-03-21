Asia Pacific > Singapore, Indonesia ink MoU on climate change, sustainability cooperation

Singapore, Indonesia ink MoU on climate change, sustainability cooperation

Published 20:12 on March 21, 2022

Singapore and Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation on carbon pricing, climate change, and sustainability, Singapore’s National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) announced on Monday.

