LCFS Market: California prices drop further into $120s as renewable diesel margins come into question

Published 20:53 on March 16, 2022 / Last updated at 20:53 on March 16, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values exacerbated their most recent weeks-long slide on Wednesday as traders wondered what influence worsening renewable diesel (RD) production margins might have on the programme.