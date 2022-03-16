Agoro Carbon Alliance to split from parent company Yara

Published 21:04 on March 16, 2022 / Last updated at 21:04 on March 16, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US-based agricultural carbon offset firm Agoro Carbon Alliance on Wednesday announced it will be officially carved out from Norwegian fertiliser company Yara.