Virginia crafts emergency regulation to break RGGI linkage

Published 20:40 on March 16, 2022 / Last updated at 21:09 on March 16, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) on Tuesday released the draft of an emergency regulation that would rescind the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade programme, a move he said was necessary because the power sector scheme is deleteriously impacting ratepayers.