EUA price at €100 could incentivise sustained fossil-to-renewable hydrogen switch

Published 18:51 on March 15, 2022 / Last updated at 18:51 on March 15, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

A carbon price at €100/tonne would incentivise a switch from fossil-based to renewable hydrogen in the EU, although priority must be on rolling out the technology to decarbonise industries that need green molecules the most, such as aviation, shipping, heavy industry, a conference heard on Tuesday.