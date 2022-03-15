Utility RWE warns of high risks from Ukraine conflict escalation

Published 17:39 on March 15, 2022 / Last updated at 18:02 on March 15, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Germany-based RWE, the EU’s top corporate emitter, faces large risks in the event of an escalation of the war in Ukraine and believes that German industry would be hit very hard by cuts in Russian energy imports, the firm said in its full-year results on Tuesday.