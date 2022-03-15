Germany-based RWE, the EU’s top corporate emitter, faces large risks in the event of an escalation of the war in Ukraine and believes that German industry would be hit very hard by cuts in Russian energy imports, the firm said in its full-year results on Tuesday.
Utility RWE warns of high risks from Ukraine conflict escalation
