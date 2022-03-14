Chinese regulators on Monday named verifiers guilty of faking data under the national emissions trading scheme, and pledged to take action to ensure similar cheating will not take place in the future.
China vows to root out fake ETS data
Chinese regulators on Monday named verifiers guilty of faking data under the national emissions trading scheme, and pledged to take action to ensure similar cheating will not take place in the future.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.