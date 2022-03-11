Traded volumes in China’s national emissions trading scheme fell to near zero this week as the government’s messaging on pro-growth policies eroded confidence that regulators will support a market already suffering from regulatory indigestion.
CN Markets: Trading grinds to a halt in China ETS as policy signals weigh on sentiment
