Americas > Smooth operators: Oil and gas firms’ bid to stay relevant in energy transition

Smooth operators: Oil and gas firms’ bid to stay relevant in energy transition

Published 23:29 on March 10, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:29 on March 10, 2022  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Middle East, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The oil and gas industry converged on Houston this week for its flagship CERA Week event in a much-changed environment compared to the last time the conference was held in person in 2019.

The oil and gas industry converged on Houston this week for its flagship CERA Week event in a much-changed environment compared to the last time the conference was held in person in 2019.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software