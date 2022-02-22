California gasoline consumption in November remained in the same range below pre-COVID levels that has persisted since the spring, while diesel usage accelerated to an all-time record for the month, according to recent state data.
California November gasoline usage stays beneath pre-pandemic levels, diesel hits monthly high
California gasoline consumption in November remained in the same range below pre-COVID levels that has persisted since the spring, while diesel usage accelerated to an all-time record for the month, according to recent state data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.