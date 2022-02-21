VCM Report: CORSIA-grade VERs hit four-month lows, nature-based credits extend slide

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices on standardised, exchange-traded contracts plumbed multi-month lows this week, with traders citing a correction for last year’s bull run and adjusted vintage rules for a nature-based contract as reasons for the sell off.