Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:03 on February 21, 2022 / Last updated at 14:03 on February 21, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs jumped more than €2 after the most bullish auction result of the year so far suggested demand remains strong, while energy markets were mixed despite news Russia and the US may hold a summit to discuss events in Ukraine, signalling a potential relaxation of the tensions that have boosted gas and power prices.