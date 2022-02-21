EUAs jumped more than €2 after the most bullish auction result of the year so far suggested demand remains strong, while energy markets were mixed despite news Russia and the US may hold a summit to discuss events in Ukraine, signalling a potential relaxation of the tensions that have boosted gas and power prices.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
