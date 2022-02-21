World “very far” from 2C warming limit, fossil fuel demand seen rising further -analysts

The world is “very far away” from the required trajectory to limit global warming to 2C by 2050, analysts told a conference on Monday, flagging a significant disconnect between UN climate goals and the reality of the infrastructure and policies that countries are currently operating with.