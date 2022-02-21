The world is “very far away” from the required trajectory to limit global warming to 2C by 2050, analysts told a conference on Monday, flagging a significant disconnect between UN climate goals and the reality of the infrastructure and policies that countries are currently operating with.
World “very far” from 2C warming limit, fossil fuel demand seen rising further -analysts
