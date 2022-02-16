EUA prices plunged by more than €3 in early Wednesday trading after reports emerged suggesting a senior EU lawmaker will propose a relaxation of the parameters for injecting additional supply to the EU ETS in the event of a price spike.
EUAs drop €3 on reports of MEP effort to relax price control mechanism trigger
