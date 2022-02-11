Australia’s minister for energy and emissions reduction, Angus Taylor, has asked the independent Climate Change Authority (CCA) to review the use of international carbon offsets by Australian companies, ahead of the launch of the regional Indo-Pacific Carbon Offset Scheme (IPCOS).
Australia’s climate authority to review use of international offsets
