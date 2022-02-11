ANALYSIS: As higher VER prices become the new reality, voluntary players change tact

Published 08:00 on February 11, 2022 / Last updated at 21:33 on February 10, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, South Korea, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The surge in pricing for voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) over the past year has caused voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants to reassess their trading strategies, as buyers alter procurement methods and preferences while developers and intermediaries adjust to dwindling credit supply.