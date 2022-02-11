The Shanghai municipal government will hand out almost 4% more carbon permits under its emissions trading scheme this year as some facilities have been added to the market, and said it could add new types of offsets to increase supply if necessary.
Shanghai announces carbon allocation for 2021, possible introduction of new offset programme
The Shanghai municipal government will hand out almost 4% more carbon permits under its emissions trading scheme this year as some facilities have been added to the market, and said Friday it could add new types of offsets to increase supply if necessary.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.