Shanghai announces carbon allocation for 2021, possible introduction of new offset programme

Published 06:52 on February 11, 2022 / Last updated at 06:52 on February 11, 2022 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments

The Shanghai municipal government will hand out almost 4% more carbon permits under its emissions trading scheme this year as some facilities have been added to the market, and said Friday it could add new types of offsets to increase supply if necessary.