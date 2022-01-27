EU lawmakers have proposed to incorporate direct air capture (DAC) and other carbon removal technologies into the bloc’s carbon market, but some industry experts say ETS integration would need to be coupled with other policies to see the technology scale up.
ANALYSIS: Room for removals? Integrating direct air capture into the EU ETS
EU lawmakers have proposed to incorporate direct air capture (DAC) and other carbon removal technologies into the bloc’s carbon market, but some industry experts say ETS integration would need to be coupled with other policies to see the technology scale up.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.