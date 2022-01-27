EUAs climbed back towards the previous session’s 2022 high on Thursday while UK units rose to a new record, as prompt natural gas prices slipped back after Russia and Ukraine agreed to suspend hostilities.
Euro Markets: EUAs linger near €90 as gas prices slip back
EUAs climbed back towards the previous session's 2022 high on Thursday while UK units rose to a new record, as prompt natural gas prices slipped back after Russia and Ukraine agreed to suspend hostilities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.